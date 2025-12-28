Restored Calm: Mobile Internet Services Resume in Karbi Anglong
Mobile internet services were restored in Assam's Karbi Anglong districts after improvement in the law and order situation. Strict security and the deployment of additional forces continue. Recent violence left two dead and 170 injured. Communities have clashed over alleged illegal land encroachments, leading to unrest.
Mobile internet services in Assam's violence-hit Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts were restored on Sunday, as the law and order situation saw considerable improvement.
Despite the restoration, security personnel, including the Army and CRPF, remain vigilant, ensuring peace in the most affected areas.
This follows recent tensions between indigenous Karbis and migrant Biharis over land disputes, which escalated into violence, causing casualties and numerous injuries.
