Left Menu

Restored Calm: Mobile Internet Services Resume in Karbi Anglong

Mobile internet services were restored in Assam's Karbi Anglong districts after improvement in the law and order situation. Strict security and the deployment of additional forces continue. Recent violence left two dead and 170 injured. Communities have clashed over alleged illegal land encroachments, leading to unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-12-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 12:59 IST
Restored Calm: Mobile Internet Services Resume in Karbi Anglong
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mobile internet services in Assam's violence-hit Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts were restored on Sunday, as the law and order situation saw considerable improvement.

Despite the restoration, security personnel, including the Army and CRPF, remain vigilant, ensuring peace in the most affected areas.

This follows recent tensions between indigenous Karbis and migrant Biharis over land disputes, which escalated into violence, causing casualties and numerous injuries.

TRENDING

1
Birthday Party Chaos: Right-Wing Protest and Allegations of 'Love Jihad'

Birthday Party Chaos: Right-Wing Protest and Allegations of 'Love Jihad'

 India
2
Restored Calm: Mobile Internet Services Resume in Karbi Anglong

Restored Calm: Mobile Internet Services Resume in Karbi Anglong

 India
3
Political Space Tussle Ends in Handshake: Inside the Thiruvananthapuram Office Clash

Political Space Tussle Ends in Handshake: Inside the Thiruvananthapuram Offi...

 India
4
Tense Telangana Legislative Assembly Session Amid Water Wars

Tense Telangana Legislative Assembly Session Amid Water Wars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025