Wakf Land Encroachments: A Community's Challenge

Karnataka's Wakf and Minority Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan disclosed to the Legislative Assembly that 17,969 acres of Wakf property are under encroachment, predominantly by members of the Muslim community.

The minister clarified that the state holds a total of 1,12,860 acres of Wakf land, originally donated by private individuals for community welfare. Only 20,054 acres remain in their hands, with significant portions lost to various acts and encroachments.

To combat this issue, Wakf Adalats have been organized under the Congress government, aiming to remove encroachments. Opposition raised concerns about non-Muslim properties being claimed as Wakf land, but the minister assured that no temples or schools were being targeted.

(With inputs from agencies.)