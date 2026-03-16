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Wakf Land Encroachments: A Community's Challenge

Karnataka's Wakf Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan revealed that 17,969 acres of Wakf land in the state have been encroached upon, primarily by Muslims themselves. Responding to the Congress MLA, the minister emphasized that Wakf Adalats are actively addressing these encroachments to reclaim community welfare lands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:08 IST
Wakf Land Encroachments: A Community's Challenge
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Wakf and Minority Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan disclosed to the Legislative Assembly that 17,969 acres of Wakf property are under encroachment, predominantly by members of the Muslim community.

The minister clarified that the state holds a total of 1,12,860 acres of Wakf land, originally donated by private individuals for community welfare. Only 20,054 acres remain in their hands, with significant portions lost to various acts and encroachments.

To combat this issue, Wakf Adalats have been organized under the Congress government, aiming to remove encroachments. Opposition raised concerns about non-Muslim properties being claimed as Wakf land, but the minister assured that no temples or schools were being targeted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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