JKPCC Calls for Release of Detained Protesters Amid Eid Festivities

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has made a public appeal to the Lieutenant Governor's administration to release all individuals detained following protests over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This call comes ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra emphasized the significance of this gesture, arguing that the detained youth should be allowed to celebrate the festival with their families. The detentions were originally made as a preventive measure after valley-wide protests.

Karra pointed out that the protests were a mournful expression of anger following Khamenei's assassination and that those detained are part of mainstream political and social movements, not involved in illegal activities. He urged the local society to remain calm and composed in light of these events.

(With inputs from agencies.)