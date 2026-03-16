Left Menu

JKPCC Calls for Release of Detained Protesters Amid Eid Festivities

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has urged the Lieutenant Governor administration to release individuals detained after demonstrations over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra called for their release as a goodwill gesture for the upcoming Eid festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:29 IST
JKPCC Calls for Release of Detained Protesters Amid Eid Festivities
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has made a public appeal to the Lieutenant Governor's administration to release all individuals detained following protests over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This call comes ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra emphasized the significance of this gesture, arguing that the detained youth should be allowed to celebrate the festival with their families. The detentions were originally made as a preventive measure after valley-wide protests.

Karra pointed out that the protests were a mournful expression of anger following Khamenei's assassination and that those detained are part of mainstream political and social movements, not involved in illegal activities. He urged the local society to remain calm and composed in light of these events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Teen's High-Speed Ride at Janeshwar Mishra Park

Tragic End: Teen's High-Speed Ride at Janeshwar Mishra Park

 India
2
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026