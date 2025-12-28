Explosion Aftermath: Sigachi Executive Arrested
A top executive from Sigachi Industries was arrested following a deadly explosion at a pharma plant in Telangana that killed 46 people. The Managing Director & CEO, Amit Raj Sinha, was named as the second accused in the case. The explosion left several injured and eight missing.
A top executive of Sigachi Industries has been arrested in relation to a devastating explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in Telangana's Sangareddy district, which claimed 46 lives in June. Police confirmed the arrest on Sunday.
Amit Raj Sinha, Sigachi's Managing Director and CEO, is named as the second accused in the case surrounding this tragic incident. The arrest took place on Saturday, according to senior police officials.
The case, resulting from the June 30 blast, involves six individuals from the company. Alongside the fatalities, the explosion left several others injured and eight people missing.
