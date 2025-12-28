Explosion Aftermath: Sigachi Executive Arrested

A top executive of Sigachi Industries has been arrested in relation to a devastating explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in Telangana's Sangareddy district, which claimed 46 lives in June. Police confirmed the arrest on Sunday.

Amit Raj Sinha, Sigachi's Managing Director and CEO, is named as the second accused in the case surrounding this tragic incident. The arrest took place on Saturday, according to senior police officials.

The case, resulting from the June 30 blast, involves six individuals from the company. Alongside the fatalities, the explosion left several others injured and eight people missing.