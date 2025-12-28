Left Menu

Cracking the Code: Varanasi's Cough Syrup Racket Exposed

Five individuals were arrested in Varanasi for allegedly trafficking codeine-laced cough syrup by creating fake pharmaceutical companies using forged documents. The operation was linked to Shubham Jaiswal, whose assets worth Rs 38 crore are under scrutiny. The syrups were illegally distributed to Bihar, West Bengal, and Bangladesh.

Authorities in Varanasi have detained five individuals accused of spearheading an illicit operation to distribute codeine-laced cough syrup. The operation reportedly involved the creation of fictitious pharmaceutical companies using forged documentation, according to a senior police official.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Neetu Katyayan disclosed that two separate cases, echoing a common method, were registered at Rohania and Sarnath police stations. These cases led to the arrest of five suspects linked to this shady network.

The investigation has exposed a complex web of deceit where dummy companies were formed to facilitate financial transactions and distribution of the syrup to regions like Bihar and West Bengal, as well as cross-border trafficking to Bangladesh. The prime suspect, Shubham Jaiswal, is now under intense scrutiny as officials probe assets worth Rs 38 crore linked to him.

