Cracking the Code: Varanasi's Cough Syrup Racket Exposed

Authorities in Varanasi have detained five individuals accused of spearheading an illicit operation to distribute codeine-laced cough syrup. The operation reportedly involved the creation of fictitious pharmaceutical companies using forged documentation, according to a senior police official.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Neetu Katyayan disclosed that two separate cases, echoing a common method, were registered at Rohania and Sarnath police stations. These cases led to the arrest of five suspects linked to this shady network.

The investigation has exposed a complex web of deceit where dummy companies were formed to facilitate financial transactions and distribution of the syrup to regions like Bihar and West Bengal, as well as cross-border trafficking to Bangladesh. The prime suspect, Shubham Jaiswal, is now under intense scrutiny as officials probe assets worth Rs 38 crore linked to him.