Uttar Pradesh's 'Law and Order Model': A Blueprint for National Transformation

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has lauded the state's law and order achievements, presenting it as an exemplar for other states. He emphasized that heightened security has been pivotal in attracting investments and fostering infrastructure development.

Speaking at the 'Police Manthan' conference, Adityanath attributed the transformation to smart policing inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. The conference's outcomes are expected to become valuable policy documents.

Adityanath also highlighted the importance of dialogue-based, people-centric policing, citing human intelligence as a significant asset. He praised comprehensive law and order reforms and infrastructure advancements that have made Uttar Pradesh an attractive investment destination.

