Left Menu

US Pledges $2 Billion for UN Aid Amid Funding Cuts

The United States, under President Trump's administration, announced a $2 billion pledge for UN humanitarian aid as part of a reform effort urging UN agencies to operate more efficiently. Critics argue that such cutbacks lead to global hardship. The move also aims to consolidate aid delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:49 IST
US Pledges $2 Billion for UN Aid Amid Funding Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United States announced a $2 billion pledge to the United Nations for humanitarian aid on Monday, despite continued cuts to U.S. foreign assistance. The funding aims to maintain the U.S. status as the world's largest humanitarian donor, though significantly reduced from previous years' contributions under Trump administration reforms.

The aid will be managed by Tom Fletcher's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), seeking to streamline how funds are allocated to UN agencies. This move has stirred concern among humanitarian organizations due to reduced funding, with some arguing that Western cutbacks are negatively impacting global aid efforts.

The initiative underscores a strategic shift in U.S. foreign policy, urging more accountability and efficiency within the UN. US Ambassador to the UN Michael Waltz stated that this would deliver more focused aid, enhancing effectiveness while addressing the growing global humanitarian needs propelled by famine, conflict, and climate-related disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Grand Job Scam: Navi Mumbai Man Duped of 32 Lakh

Grand Job Scam: Navi Mumbai Man Duped of 32 Lakh

 India
2
A Year of Glorious Uncertainties: Indian Cricket's Tumultuous 2025

A Year of Glorious Uncertainties: Indian Cricket's Tumultuous 2025

 Global
3
Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Debate Heats Up Over BLO Deaths Amid Electoral Roll Revision in India

Debate Heats Up Over BLO Deaths Amid Electoral Roll Revision in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025