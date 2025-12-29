US Pledges $2 Billion for UN Aid Amid Funding Cuts

The United States announced a $2 billion pledge to the United Nations for humanitarian aid on Monday, despite continued cuts to U.S. foreign assistance. The funding aims to maintain the U.S. status as the world's largest humanitarian donor, though significantly reduced from previous years' contributions under Trump administration reforms.

The aid will be managed by Tom Fletcher's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), seeking to streamline how funds are allocated to UN agencies. This move has stirred concern among humanitarian organizations due to reduced funding, with some arguing that Western cutbacks are negatively impacting global aid efforts.

The initiative underscores a strategic shift in U.S. foreign policy, urging more accountability and efficiency within the UN. US Ambassador to the UN Michael Waltz stated that this would deliver more focused aid, enhancing effectiveness while addressing the growing global humanitarian needs propelled by famine, conflict, and climate-related disasters.

