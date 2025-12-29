Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Two Fatal Road Accidents in UP's Ballia District

Two separate road accidents in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of a government school teacher and a toddler. The police have registered cases against unidentified drivers, and investigations are ongoing. Both incidents involved pickup vehicles, with the victims declared dead upon reaching the hospitals.

In a tragic series of events, two individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, as confirmed by the police on Monday.

The first incident involved Rajesh Kumar Yadav, a 45-year-old school teacher, who died when a speeding pickup truck collided with his motorcycle in the Sikandarpur area late Sunday. The authorities have impounded the vehicle and filed a case against an unknown driver following a complaint by Yadav's father-in-law.

In a separate, heartbreaking accident, a toddler named Suraj was fatally injured after being run over by a pickup vehicle on the Dalchhapra-Shrinagar link road. Despite efforts by local villagers to save him, Suraj was declared dead at a community health centre in Rewati. Investigations are continuing as police pursue justice for both cases.

