Indian Cricket's Year of Glorious Uncertainties

In 2025, Indian cricket endured a roller-coaster year, highlighted by unprecedented success and equally staggering setbacks. The Indian women's cricket team celebrated their maiden World Cup victory, marking a pivotal moment for the sport in the nation.

Conversely, the men's cricket team faced significant challenges, particularly in Test cricket, where defeats to South Africa and New Zealand exposed chinks in their armour. Led by a new captain, Shubman Gill, the men navigated a mix of victories and losses.

Off the field, political tensions with Pakistan escalated, impacting cricket relations. The year also saw administrative changes within the BCCI, symbolizing a transformative phase for Indian cricket both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)