Tragedy Strikes: Migrant Boat Sinks Off Greek Island

A tragic incident off the Greek island of Samos involved a migrant boat sinking early Monday, resulting in one fatality and leaving three individuals missing. The coast guard is conducting a search and rescue operation, reminiscent of Greece's significant role during the 2015-16 migration crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Early Monday morning, tragedy struck off the Greek island of Samos as a migrant boat sank, leaving one woman dead and three individuals missing, according to the coast guard.

The incident occurred after 26 migrants landed in the Petalides area, alerting authorities to others still at sea. An urgent search and rescue operation was launched.

Greece was a central point during the 2015-16 migration crisis, with over a million fleeing war and poverty in regions across the Middle East and Africa, seeking refuge in Europe.

