Tragedy Strikes: Migrant Boat Sinks Off Greek Island

Early Monday morning, tragedy struck off the Greek island of Samos as a migrant boat sank, leaving one woman dead and three individuals missing, according to the coast guard.

The incident occurred after 26 migrants landed in the Petalides area, alerting authorities to others still at sea. An urgent search and rescue operation was launched.

Greece was a central point during the 2015-16 migration crisis, with over a million fleeing war and poverty in regions across the Middle East and Africa, seeking refuge in Europe.