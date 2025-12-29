Tragedy Strikes: Migrant Boat Sinks Off Greek Island
A tragic incident off the Greek island of Samos involved a migrant boat sinking early Monday, resulting in one fatality and leaving three individuals missing. The coast guard is conducting a search and rescue operation, reminiscent of Greece's significant role during the 2015-16 migration crisis.
The incident occurred after 26 migrants landed in the Petalides area, alerting authorities to others still at sea. An urgent search and rescue operation was launched.
Greece was a central point during the 2015-16 migration crisis, with over a million fleeing war and poverty in regions across the Middle East and Africa, seeking refuge in Europe.