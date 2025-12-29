Left Menu

Outrage Over Alleged Racist Murder of Tripura Student in Dehradun

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized the government following the alleged racist murder of a Tripura student, Angel Chakma, in Dehradun. The attack, amidst racial slurs, prompted calls for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address hate crimes. Uttarakhand authorities are actively pursuing justice against the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 13:27 IST
Outrage Over Alleged Racist Murder of Tripura Student in Dehradun
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has expressed strong condemnation of the government in response to the tragic death of a Tripura student, Angel Chakma, in an alleged racially motivated attack in Dehradun. Sibal urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take a stand against hate crimes, highlighting the silence of government leaders as complicit.

Chakma, 24, suffered fatal injuries after an altercation with six individuals, including Suraj Khawas from Manipur, who allegedly attacked him with knives and brass knuckles. The victim's father accused the attackers of using racial slurs, calling his son "Chinese," a charge that police have denied involves racial abuse.

The incident has sparked public outrage, leading Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to vow strict action. As police continue to search for the missing suspect, they have captured the others involved. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has called for justice, following assurances from his Uttarakhand counterpart.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Car Importers Seek Relief in Wake of Cyclone Ditwah

Sri Lankan Car Importers Seek Relief in Wake of Cyclone Ditwah

 Sri Lanka
2
Eurozone Bond Yields Edge Lower Amid Impending Dutch Pension Changes

Eurozone Bond Yields Edge Lower Amid Impending Dutch Pension Changes

 United Kingdom
3
Bond Market Battles: Trump's Strained Tariff Truce and Investor Caution

Bond Market Battles: Trump's Strained Tariff Truce and Investor Caution

 Global
4
Arvind Fashions Strengthens Hold: Acquires Flipkart's Stake in Youth Brand

Arvind Fashions Strengthens Hold: Acquires Flipkart's Stake in Youth Brand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025