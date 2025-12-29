Outrage Over Alleged Racist Murder of Tripura Student in Dehradun

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has expressed strong condemnation of the government in response to the tragic death of a Tripura student, Angel Chakma, in an alleged racially motivated attack in Dehradun. Sibal urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take a stand against hate crimes, highlighting the silence of government leaders as complicit.

Chakma, 24, suffered fatal injuries after an altercation with six individuals, including Suraj Khawas from Manipur, who allegedly attacked him with knives and brass knuckles. The victim's father accused the attackers of using racial slurs, calling his son "Chinese," a charge that police have denied involves racial abuse.

The incident has sparked public outrage, leading Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to vow strict action. As police continue to search for the missing suspect, they have captured the others involved. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has called for justice, following assurances from his Uttarakhand counterpart.