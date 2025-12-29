Left Menu

Deadly Clash in Yalova: Turkiye Police Take Down Militants

A violent confrontation erupted in Yalova, Turkiye, between police and Islamic State militants. Six militants and three police officers were killed, while eight officers and a night guard sustained injuries. The incident occurred during a raid on a dwelling sheltering militants.

The violent encounter transpired in Yalova province, just south of Istanbul, following a police raid on a house where the militants were taking refuge.

Turkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported that eight additional police officers and a night guard were injured in the shootout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

