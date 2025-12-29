Deadly Clash in Yalova: Turkiye Police Take Down Militants
A violent confrontation erupted in Yalova, Turkiye, between police and Islamic State militants. Six militants and three police officers were killed, while eight officers and a night guard sustained injuries. The incident occurred during a raid on a dwelling sheltering militants.
A deadly clash between police forces and Islamic State militants resulted in the deaths of six militants and three police officers in northwest Turkiye.
The violent encounter transpired in Yalova province, just south of Istanbul, following a police raid on a house where the militants were taking refuge.
Turkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported that eight additional police officers and a night guard were injured in the shootout.
