Bengaluru Tightens Security for New Year’s Eve

Bengaluru city police have implemented extensive security measures for New Year's Eve. Deployments include 20,000 personnel focusing on crowd control and public safety. Technologies like CCTV and facial recognition, along with women's help desks, will be used. Specialised units are on alert, and metro services are optimised to manage crowds. Public adherence to rules is urged.

Bengaluru is gearing up for New Year's celebrations with a massive security overhaul. The police, deploying about 20,000 personnel, have taken steps to ensure public safety, focusing on women and crowd control amidst heightened festivities.

Areas such as M G Road, Koramangala, and major malls will see increased surveillance, including the use of facial recognition technologies. The Commissioner stressed the importance of maintaining order by cracking down on nuisance-makers, especially in pubs.

With restricted vehicular movement and optimised metro services, the police are urging the public to follow safety protocols, report suspicious activity, and use designated transport options to curb public disturbances.

