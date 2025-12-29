Bengaluru Tightens Security for New Year’s Eve

Bengaluru is gearing up for New Year's celebrations with a massive security overhaul. The police, deploying about 20,000 personnel, have taken steps to ensure public safety, focusing on women and crowd control amidst heightened festivities.

Areas such as M G Road, Koramangala, and major malls will see increased surveillance, including the use of facial recognition technologies. The Commissioner stressed the importance of maintaining order by cracking down on nuisance-makers, especially in pubs.

With restricted vehicular movement and optimised metro services, the police are urging the public to follow safety protocols, report suspicious activity, and use designated transport options to curb public disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)