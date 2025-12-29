Tragic End in Shivashakti Nagar: Domestic Dispute Leads to Apparent Suicide

Khanduraj Dhavalaji, a 42-year-old resident of Shivashakti Nagar, died by suicide on Monday, reportedly after shooting himself with a revolver. Authorities believe the tragic incident stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute.

The local police, led by a senior officer, shared that no suicide note was recovered at the scene, leaving the motivations behind the extreme action unclear. The preliminary investigation suggests marital discord might have played a crucial role.

Police personnel from the Chowk station are thoroughly investigating the case to uncover more details, as the community grapples with another instance of domestic conflicts leading to tragic conclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)