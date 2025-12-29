Trump's Key Meeting with Netanyahu: Pivotal Talks on Gaza Ceasefire and Regional Stability

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The meeting is aimed at creating new momentum for a US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza, which has experienced recent slowdowns and complexities as its second phase looms.

The ceasefire, initially championed by Trump, has largely held but faces challenges with accusations of violations from both sides and emerging divisions between the US, Israel, and Arab countries regarding the way forward. Despite these challenges, Trump's ambitious 20-point peace plan, approved by the UN Security Council, seeks to end Hamas' control in Gaza.

The upcoming talks are also set to cover issues related to Iran's nuclear capabilities and missile threats, adding layers to an already multifaceted dialogue. The successful evolution of these discussions might set the stage for the rebuilding of Gaza and potentially normalize relations between Israel and the broader Arab world.