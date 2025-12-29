DISHA Meeting Dispute: MP Showdown in Dungarpur
A DISHA meeting in Dungarpur turned dramatic due to a confrontation between BJP MP Mannalal Rawat and BAP MP Rajkumar Roat. The dispute arose over discussion topics, with Rawat urging adherence to the agenda. While both accused each other of disruptions, officials eventually calmed the situation.
A heated confrontation unfolded at the DISHA meeting in Dungarpur as tension rose between Mannalal Rawat, BJP MP from Udaipur, and Rajkumar Roat, BAP MP from Banswara. The meeting, hosted at Zila Parishad EDP Hall, quickly descended into chaos.
Trouble began when Roat, chairing the meeting, veered off the listed agenda to address issues linked to the state government. This prompted Rawat to demand a focus on central government schemes, in line with the planned discussions.
Allegations flew as Roat accused Rawat of undermining Dungarpur's development, while Rawat claimed threats were made against him. Officials stepped in to mediate, allowing the meeting to resume normal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
