Trump and Netanyahu: Allies in Conflict and Peace

During a recent meeting at Mar-a-Lago, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed regional security, focusing on Iran's potential weaponry plans and the fragile ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza.

Trump warned Tehran about possible strikes if it resumes its missile programs and urged Hamas to disarm, hinting at severe consequences for failure to comply with the ceasefire terms.

The conversation also touched on peacekeeping plans and Israeli-Palestinian relations, highlighting ongoing challenges despite recent peace efforts, with the leaders striving to stabilize the region.

