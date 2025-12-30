Yemen's Turbulent Alliances: The Battle for Hadramout
The Saudi-led coalition launched an airstrike on Mukalla port in Yemen, targeting weapons from two UAE ships, amid tensions with the Southern Transitional Council (STC). The coalition, acting on Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council's request, aims to deter unauthorized military support amid the ongoing Yemeni conflict.
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen executed an airstrike on Mukalla port, targeting military support allegedly provided from foreign entities. This action followed warnings directed at a prominent southern separatist group.
The Southern Transitional Council (STC), supported by the UAE, recently engaged in an offensive against Saudi-backed Yemeni forces, increasing the already strained relations within Yemen. This ongoing conflict stems back to the civil unrest that began in 2014.
Reports indicate the strike aimed at two ships discharging weapons, allegedly intending to assist the STC. Saudi state media confirmed there were no human casualties during the operation, emphasizing its role in maintaining regional stability.
