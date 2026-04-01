UAE Joins Forces to Secure Strait of Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates is reportedly aligning with the United States and its allies to ensure access to the critical Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route. This move, reported by the Wall Street Journal, indicates plans to use force if necessary.

The strategic collaboration underscores the geopolitical importance of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant percentage of the world's petroleum passes. It highlights the ongoing tensions and the potential for military involvement in this crucial region.

While details of the involvement remain sparse, and Reuters has yet to verify the report, the potential joint operation could have significant ramifications for global oil markets and international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)