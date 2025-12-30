NESO Demands Justice and Safety for North East Students After Tragic Incident

The North East Students' Organisation (NESO) is calling for the capital punishment of the individuals responsible for the death of 24-year-old Tripura student Angel Chakma in Dehradun. In a bold demand, the organization has sought direct intervention from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

NESO, a coalition representing student organizations across the northeastern states, submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, highlighting that Chakma was assaulted and stabbed on December 9, ultimately succumbing to his injuries on December 26 after a prolonged hospital stay. His brother, Michael Chakma, also fell victim to assault during the incident.

The organization has claimed that these attacks are racially motivated, involving racial abuse related to the victims' physical characteristics. Highlighting a recurring pattern of such incidents against northeastern people nationwide, NESO is pressing for urgent protective measures, including a stringent anti-racism law, specialized police stations, and comprehensive mental, social, and physical security initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)