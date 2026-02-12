Uttarakhand: Woman killed in wild animal attack

A wild animal has killed a woman who had gone to collect fodder for cattle here on Thursday, officials said. The incident occurred in the Fatehpur area, and efforts are underway to determine whether the attack was carried out by a leopard or a tiger. They said a woman named Sathi Devi had gone to the forest with other women to collect grass for cattle when they were suddenly attacked by a lurking wild animal. She died on the spot. The officials said other women somehow escaped and informed the villagers. The official said that a team from the forest department and police, along with the villagers, reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem. Villagers have demanded that the forest department set up a cage in the area and take immediate action. Forest officials stated that patrolling in the area has been increased following the incident, and efforts are being made to identify the wild animal. They have advised villagers to be cautious and not to go into the forest alone.

