Tragedy in Mahoba: Suspicious Death Unveils Alleged Abuse

A 70-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Mahoba. His weakened, mentally challenged daughter was discovered nearby. Relatives allege mistreatment by domestic help. Police initiate an investigation amidst serious accusations of confinement and abuse over years. Postmortem suggests chronic lung disease was the cause of death.

Updated: 30-12-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:00 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Mahoba district where a 70-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances. His daughter, who suffers from mental challenges, was nearby in a severely weakened condition, according to police reports published on Tuesday.

Relatives have raised allegations against a couple employed as househelp, accusing them of years of mistreatment and confinement. Om Prakash Singh Rathore, a retired railway employee, reportedly lived with his mentally challenged daughter Rashmi, in Mahoba's Hind Tyre Gali locality.

While a postmortem lists chronic lung disease as the cause of death, serious allegations imply deeper issues. The domestic help couple is alleged to have dominated Rathore's household for several years, and managed to subtly control affairs, leading to a police investigation now underway to uncover the truth.

