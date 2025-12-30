Rajasthan Cabinet Drives Sustainable Development with New Policies

The Rajasthan Cabinet has taken significant steps towards sustainability and modernization in its latest meeting. Chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the Cabinet approved the Rajasthan Vehicle Scrapping Policy-2025, a move aimed at phasing out polluting vehicles responsibly.

In a bid to position the state as a leader in AI, the Rajasthan AI ML Policy-2026 was also given the green light. This policy focuses on enhancing public service through ethical AI application, promising incentives for industries and educational reforms.

Further, the Cabinet approved the Green Credit Voucher Initiative-2025, encouraging investment in green projects, and endorsed the financial revision of the Rajasthan Refinery Project to a new cost of Rs 79,459 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)