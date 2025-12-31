Britain Urges Restraint Amid Taiwan-China Tensions

The United Kingdom has voiced apprehension regarding China's recent military maneuvers around Taiwan, stressing that such activities heighten the potential for escalation in the region.

In a statement released on Tuesday, a spokesperson from the UK Foreign Office emphasized the importance of peaceful settlement of Taiwan-related issues by the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait through constructive dialogue.

Reiterating its position, Britain firmly opposes any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo or engage in actions threatening regional stability, urging all involved to show restraint and avert any initiatives that could jeopardize peace.