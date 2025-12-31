Britain Urges Restraint Amid Taiwan-China Tensions
The UK has expressed concern over China's military activities near Taiwan, which could escalate tensions. Britain calls for peaceful dialogue between Taiwan and China without force. The UK opposes unilateral actions that could destabilize the region, urging all parties to practice restraint for maintaining peace.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The United Kingdom has voiced apprehension regarding China's recent military maneuvers around Taiwan, stressing that such activities heighten the potential for escalation in the region.
In a statement released on Tuesday, a spokesperson from the UK Foreign Office emphasized the importance of peaceful settlement of Taiwan-related issues by the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait through constructive dialogue.
Reiterating its position, Britain firmly opposes any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo or engage in actions threatening regional stability, urging all involved to show restraint and avert any initiatives that could jeopardize peace.
ALSO READ
Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen
Gulf Tensions: UAE Withdraws from Yemen Amid Saudi Strikes
Yemen Tensions Reveal Fractures in Gulf Alliances
Political Tensions Soar in Punjab Assembly Over Party Affiliation Dispute
Shiv Sena and BJP Alliance: Intact Amid Seat-Sharing Tensions