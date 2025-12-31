Mysterious Decapitation in Keshav Park: Police Scramble for Clues

In a chilling discovery at Keshav Park, the headless body of a differently abled man was found, prompting an immediate police response on Tuesday.

With the severed head yet to be traced, authorities are on high alert. They were able to recover a blood-stained knife and a syringe close to the body. However, the victim, who appears to be between 35-40 years old, remains unidentified.

Morning walkers discovered the grisly scene, leading to police cordoning off the area and transferring the body to LNJP Hospital's mortuary. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage and have formed multiple teams to meticulously investigate the mysterious case.

(With inputs from agencies.)