Left Menu

Mysterious Decapitation in Keshav Park: Police Scramble for Clues

A decapitated, differently abled man's body was discovered at Keshav Park. The head remains missing, prompting police investigations. The victim, believed to be between 35-40 years, has yet to be identified. A knife and syringe were found near the body as police search for leads using CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 31-12-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 00:35 IST
Mysterious Decapitation in Keshav Park: Police Scramble for Clues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling discovery at Keshav Park, the headless body of a differently abled man was found, prompting an immediate police response on Tuesday.

With the severed head yet to be traced, authorities are on high alert. They were able to recover a blood-stained knife and a syringe close to the body. However, the victim, who appears to be between 35-40 years old, remains unidentified.

Morning walkers discovered the grisly scene, leading to police cordoning off the area and transferring the body to LNJP Hospital's mortuary. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage and have formed multiple teams to meticulously investigate the mysterious case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

 India
2
Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

 Global
3
Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

 Global
4
Tunnel Tragedy: Loco Train Collision in Chamoli Injuries 60

Tunnel Tragedy: Loco Train Collision in Chamoli Injuries 60

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025