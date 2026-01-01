Tragic End in Land Dispute: Woman Dies Following Assault in Village Clash
A 60-year-old woman named Siva Pata has died following an assault allegedly linked to a land dispute in Pure Mohammad Newada village. The incident, involving several villagers as suspects, led to her receiving critical injuries and ultimately succumbing at a Gauriganj hospital.
A 60-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Thursday after being brutally assaulted in an alleged land dispute in Pure Mohammad Newada village, police have confirmed.
Siva Pata, the victim, was reportedly attacked by a group of villagers on Wednesday evening amid a longstanding land conflict, according to her daughter-in-law, Pramila.
Following the incident, authorities have registered a case against several suspects, including Harshvardhan and Jayvardhan, as the investigation, led by Station House Officer Vivek Singh, continues.
