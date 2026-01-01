Left Menu

Electoral Roll Revisions Stir Concerns Among West Bengal's Refugees

CPI(M) leader Kanti Ganguly argues that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will disproportionately affect Hindu refugees from Bangladesh in West Bengal. He supports the initiative but advocates for better guidelines and more time. Ganguly stresses the need for proper organization to facilitate transparent execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kanti Ganguly, a senior CPI(M) leader, has raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asserting that it will predominantly impact Hindu refugees from Bangladesh settling in West Bengal.

Ganguly, a former minister, expressed support for the SIR but emphasized the need for a more extended period to ensure accuracy. He criticizes the Election Commission for not providing detailed guidelines, potentially leading to confusion and speculation among voters.

He also noted that well-organized political parties might benefit from the exercise, while the Communist party needs to work on regaining public trust. Ganguly plans to attend a document verification hearing to provide essential information for the SIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

