Electoral Roll Revisions Stir Concerns Among West Bengal's Refugees

Kanti Ganguly, a senior CPI(M) leader, has raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asserting that it will predominantly impact Hindu refugees from Bangladesh settling in West Bengal.

Ganguly, a former minister, expressed support for the SIR but emphasized the need for a more extended period to ensure accuracy. He criticizes the Election Commission for not providing detailed guidelines, potentially leading to confusion and speculation among voters.

He also noted that well-organized political parties might benefit from the exercise, while the Communist party needs to work on regaining public trust. Ganguly plans to attend a document verification hearing to provide essential information for the SIR.

