Life Imprisonment for Notorious Criminals Under MCOCA

The conviction of two notorious criminals under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been secured by the Delhi Police, leading to life imprisonment. This verdict was announced following an official statement on Thursday.

Identified as Vikas Gulia, also known as Vikas Lagarpuria, and Dhirpal alias Kana, the convicts were involved in numerous criminal activities. Gulia had been implicated in 18 cases, while Dhirpal was linked to 10 serious offenses, encompassing murder, extortion, and violations of the Prisons Act.

Based on findings from an investigation conducted by the Dwarka district police, which included previous convictions, a pattern of organized crime was established. The judicial court found them guilty under MCOCA Section 3, resulting in life sentences and fines.

(With inputs from agencies.)