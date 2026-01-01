Life Imprisonment for Notorious Criminals Under MCOCA
The Delhi Police secured life imprisonment for two criminals under MCOCA. Vikas Gulia and Dhirpal faced numerous charges, including murder and extortion. The police's comprehensive investigation led to their conviction. The court highlighted their disregard for the law, emphasizing the need to curb organized crime.
- Country:
- India
The conviction of two notorious criminals under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been secured by the Delhi Police, leading to life imprisonment. This verdict was announced following an official statement on Thursday.
Identified as Vikas Gulia, also known as Vikas Lagarpuria, and Dhirpal alias Kana, the convicts were involved in numerous criminal activities. Gulia had been implicated in 18 cases, while Dhirpal was linked to 10 serious offenses, encompassing murder, extortion, and violations of the Prisons Act.
Based on findings from an investigation conducted by the Dwarka district police, which included previous convictions, a pattern of organized crime was established. The judicial court found them guilty under MCOCA Section 3, resulting in life sentences and fines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NIA Achieves 92% Conviction Rate Amid Major Terror Probes
ACB's Landmark Year: Record FIRs and Landmark Convictions
Assam Leads in New Criminal Law Convictions
Odisha Vigilance Department's Impacts: Unveiling Corruption and Convictions
Telangana Sees Decline in Crime Amid Conviction Rate Rise in 2025