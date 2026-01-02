Jair Bolsonaro: From Hospital Bed to Prison Cell

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken back into custody on Thursday following his discharge from a hospital where he underwent treatment for a hernia and persistent hiccups, reported local media.

Official vehicles were seen departing the DF Star hospital in the evening, transporting the 70-year-old to the Federal Police Superintendency in Brasilia. It was there that he resumed serving a 27-year sentence connected to a coup attempt after the 2022 presidential election. Earlier, a plea by Bolsonaro's lawyers for a humanitarian house arrest was denied by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Justice de Moraes's ruling stated that, once medically cleared, Bolsonaro must continue his sentence at the designated facility. Neither the hospital nor the Federal Police provided comments. Bolsonaro, previously injured in a 2018 attack, has frequently required medical intervention. His latest hospital admission was approved following legal requests for necessary procedures.

