Odisha's Resolve: Financial Aid and Reforms for Malkangiri Tribals

The Odisha government has pledged a financial aid package of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a tribal woman who was tragically killed over a land dispute in Malkangiri district. Additionally, they have announced house damage assistance of up to Rs 75,000 following a violent clash last month.

In light of ongoing issues such as land rights and rehabilitation challenges affecting tribal communities, the government has resolved to implement measures to address these long-standing problems. Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulanada Mallik shared these decisions, which were based on the recommendations from a ministerial team led by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The government will focus on reviewing pending land-related cases, ensuring that tribal communities receive permanent pattas under relevant acts. Additionally, a long-term solution is sought for the rehabilitation of those displaced by the Machhkund Irrigation Project, requiring coordination between the Revenue & Disaster Management and Water Resources Departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)