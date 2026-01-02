Left Menu

Odisha's Resolve: Financial Aid and Reforms for Malkangiri Tribals

The Odisha government announced a Rs 10 lakh aid for the family of a tribal woman killed over land disputes in Malkangiri. Additional house damage assistance will be given. Plans for resolving tribal land and rehabilitation issues were discussed, emphasizing permanent land rights under various acts.

The Odisha government has pledged a financial aid package of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a tribal woman who was tragically killed over a land dispute in Malkangiri district. Additionally, they have announced house damage assistance of up to Rs 75,000 following a violent clash last month.

In light of ongoing issues such as land rights and rehabilitation challenges affecting tribal communities, the government has resolved to implement measures to address these long-standing problems. Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulanada Mallik shared these decisions, which were based on the recommendations from a ministerial team led by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The government will focus on reviewing pending land-related cases, ensuring that tribal communities receive permanent pattas under relevant acts. Additionally, a long-term solution is sought for the rehabilitation of those displaced by the Machhkund Irrigation Project, requiring coordination between the Revenue & Disaster Management and Water Resources Departments.

