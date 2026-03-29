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Rescue and Rehabilitation of Himalayan Bear Cub

A Himalayan black bear cub was rescued near an agricultural field by the Deomali Forest Division. The cub was handed over to a veterinary expert at the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation for further care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:16 IST
Rescue and Rehabilitation of Himalayan Bear Cub
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  • India

In a swift response, the Deomali Forest Division successfully rescued a one-month-old Himalayan black bear cub discovered near an agricultural field. The incident occurred on Saturday, as reported by Diwang Lowang, the range forest officer.

The cub was first noticed by Pongpong Ruttum from Borduria village, who immediately alerted the forest department officials. They quickly took custody of the young bear to ensure its safety and well-being.

Once rescued, the bear cub was given necessary care and subsequently transported to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation in Pakke Kessang. There, Dr. Panjit Basumatary, a veterinarian, is overseeing the cub's rehabilitation and further care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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