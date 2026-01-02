Blast in Nalagarh: A Wake-Up Call for Himachal Pradesh Authorities

An explosion near a police station in Himachal Pradesh's Nalagarh has prompted an intense investigation by authorities. Police have formed teams to scrutinize CCTV footage, and forensic experts have collected evidence from the scene.

The blast has been claimed on social media by Babbar Khalsa International and Punjab Sovereignty Alliance, who allege it was a reaction to inaction against drug smuggling between Himachal and Punjab. The groups warned of further attacks if no measures are taken.

The powerful explosion, heard over a wide area, shattered windows, including those of an Army canteen. A case has been registered under various sections related to explosive substances, while accusations point to international masterminds trying to disrupt regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)