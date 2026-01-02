Left Menu

Blast in Nalagarh: A Wake-Up Call for Himachal Pradesh Authorities

Himachal Pradesh's Nalagarh was rocked by an explosion, with claims of responsibility from Babbar Khalsa International. Police are investigating the use of an improvised explosive device, linked to drug smuggling issues between Himachal and Punjab. Coordinated efforts with Punjab Police and NIA are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:22 IST
Blast in Nalagarh: A Wake-Up Call for Himachal Pradesh Authorities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion near a police station in Himachal Pradesh's Nalagarh has prompted an intense investigation by authorities. Police have formed teams to scrutinize CCTV footage, and forensic experts have collected evidence from the scene.

The blast has been claimed on social media by Babbar Khalsa International and Punjab Sovereignty Alliance, who allege it was a reaction to inaction against drug smuggling between Himachal and Punjab. The groups warned of further attacks if no measures are taken.

The powerful explosion, heard over a wide area, shattered windows, including those of an Army canteen. A case has been registered under various sections related to explosive substances, while accusations point to international masterminds trying to disrupt regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

 India
2
Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

 India
3
Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

 India
4
Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026