Chhattisgarh High Court Grants Bail to Chaitanya Baghel in Alleged Liquor Scam Case
The Chhattisgarh High Court has granted bail to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with two cases related to an alleged liquor scam. The court ruled that denying bail would violate the principle of parity, as more senior accused have already received bail.
The Chhattisgarh High Court's order on Friday marked a significant development in the alleged liquor scam case, as it granted bail to Chaitanya Baghel, son of ex-Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Baghel faced charges from both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)/Economic Offences Wing (EOW).
The court noted that Baghel's role in the alleged crime was less significant than other accused who were already granted bail by higher courts. It highlighted the lack of direct evidence against him and emphasized that the severity of allegations alone could not justify prolonged incarceration.
The court also criticized procedural lapses in the ACB/EOW investigation, particularly the failure to arrest another accused, despite warrants. The decision underscores the emphasis on legal parity and procedural fairness in judicial adjudications.
