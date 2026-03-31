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Anti-Corruption Bureau Nabs Constable for Bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) detained a police constable in Maharashtra's Beed district for allegedly demanding a Rs 2,000 bribe. The complaint involved a sugarcane-laden tractor being obstructed by farmers. After resolving the issue, Constable Datta Nighul demanded Rs 5,000, leading the complainant to report to the ACB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:52 IST
Anti-Corruption Bureau Nabs Constable for Bribe
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The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has detained a police constable from Maharashtra's Beed district on Tuesday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2,000.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of ACB, Sopan Chitampalle, explained that the incident began when the complainant's sugarcane-laden tractor was stopped by farmers and couldn't leave the field. Following this, the complainant sought help from the Sirsala police station.

Constable Datta Nighul, after resolving the obstruction issue, allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 on March 27. The complainant, reluctant to pay the bribe, reported the matter to the ACB. Following an investigation, the ACB set up a trap and detained Nighul at his residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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