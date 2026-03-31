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Call for Action in Jharkhand's Multi-Crore Liquor Scam

Babulal Marandi, the opposition leader in Jharkhand, urged the governor to direct the ACB to file a chargesheet in a Rs 750 crore liquor scam. Marandi accused the ACB of protecting the accused by delaying legal proceedings and recommended transferring the investigation to the CBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:41 IST
Call for Action in Jharkhand's Multi-Crore Liquor Scam
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Jharkhand's opposition leader Babulal Marandi has urged Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar to intervene in a high-profile liquor scam probe. The case involves alleged financial misconduct to the tune of Rs 750 crore, with accusations of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) stalling legal actions.

In a letter to the governor, Marandi charged the ACB with deliberately failing to file chargesheets against key figures. Consequently, most of the accused, including suspended IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey, have been granted bail. Marandi claims the ACB's tardiness suggests a deliberate cover-up.

The opposition leader is now calling for the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing a widespread conspiracy to shield those involved. He believes swift legal action is crucial for upholding justice and ensuring accountability in the state's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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