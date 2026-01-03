Belgium's Strategic Eye on Venezuela

Belgium is intensifying its efforts to keep a vigilant watch on developments in Venezuela, coordinating closely with European partners. The Belgian government's foreign affairs minister confirmed this strategic approach on Saturday.

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prevot stated in a social media post that their embassy in Bogotá, which oversees Venezuelan affairs, along with their Brussels services, are fully mobilized to respond to the situation.

The move to maintain diplomatic oversight aims at ensuring both Belgium and its European partners remain informed and prepared for potential changes or challenges arising from the ongoing situation in Venezuela.

