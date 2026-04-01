U.S. Embassy Issues Urgent Threat Alert in Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department issued a grave warning to Americans in Saudi Arabia, urging them to shelter in place amid identified threats. This advisory impacts locations where Americans often gather, highlighting a serious security concern.

The U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia reiterated the travel advisory, specifically naming hotels, businesses, and educational institutions as possible targets. This move comes in response to reports of threats believed to be directed towards American citizens.

These warnings follow the announcement by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, who stated they would retaliate against U.S. interests in the Middle East. As tensions escalate, the embassy has advised all U.S. citizens to remain indoors until further directives are issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)