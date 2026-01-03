Left Menu

Congress Backs Ex-IPS Officer in Land Fraud Case

The Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai has voiced support for former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, imprisoned on alleged land fraud charges. Thakur, on a hunger strike, demands CCTV footage proving innocence. Rai criticizes BJP's handling of the situation, labeling it as criminal favoritism over justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:10 IST
Congress Backs Ex-IPS Officer in Land Fraud Case
Ajay Rai
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Congress is rallying behind former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who is currently detained in Deoria district jail over alleged involvement in a land fraud case. Ajay Rai, the Congress president of the state, has assured continuous support in combating what he perceives as a grave injustice.

Thakur, who is also the national president of the Azad Adhikar Sena, has embarked on an indefinite hunger strike. He claims authorities are withholding pivotal CCTV footage tied to his arrest for allegedly securing an industrial plot using falsified documents when he served as Deoria SP in 1999.

Ajay Rai accused the BJP of shielding criminal elements while punishing an upright officer. Rai's statements on social media have amplified the controversy, asserting that while hardened criminals roam free, Thakur faces persecution based on decades-old allegations. The Congress promises unwavering support to illuminate what they assert is a deliberate miscarriage of justice.

TRENDING

1
Cuba Condemns U.S. Actions as 'Criminal Attack' on Venezuela

Cuba Condemns U.S. Actions as 'Criminal Attack' on Venezuela

 Global
2
Major Opium Bust in Ranchi: One Arrested

Major Opium Bust in Ranchi: One Arrested

 India
3
Dawn of Uncertainty: U.S. Military Seizes Venezuelan Capital

Dawn of Uncertainty: U.S. Military Seizes Venezuelan Capital

 Global
4
Morocco Warned Against Overconfidence in AFCON Clash with Tanzania

Morocco Warned Against Overconfidence in AFCON Clash with Tanzania

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026