Congress Backs Ex-IPS Officer in Land Fraud Case
The Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai has voiced support for former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, imprisoned on alleged land fraud charges. Thakur, on a hunger strike, demands CCTV footage proving innocence. Rai criticizes BJP's handling of the situation, labeling it as criminal favoritism over justice.
The Uttar Pradesh Congress is rallying behind former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who is currently detained in Deoria district jail over alleged involvement in a land fraud case. Ajay Rai, the Congress president of the state, has assured continuous support in combating what he perceives as a grave injustice.
Thakur, who is also the national president of the Azad Adhikar Sena, has embarked on an indefinite hunger strike. He claims authorities are withholding pivotal CCTV footage tied to his arrest for allegedly securing an industrial plot using falsified documents when he served as Deoria SP in 1999.
Ajay Rai accused the BJP of shielding criminal elements while punishing an upright officer. Rai's statements on social media have amplified the controversy, asserting that while hardened criminals roam free, Thakur faces persecution based on decades-old allegations. The Congress promises unwavering support to illuminate what they assert is a deliberate miscarriage of justice.
