Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Rock Collapse at Odisha's Stone Quarry

Two workers were killed when rocks collapsed at an unauthorised stone quarry in Odisha's Dhenkanal district. The incident occurred during drilling operations, with local authorities stepping up rescue efforts and planning legal actions against the quarry lease holder for continued operations after lease expiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-01-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 14:00 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Rock Collapse at Odisha's Stone Quarry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals died when rocks collapsed at an unauthorised stone quarry in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, as per local officials' reports.

The tragic incident occurred Saturday evening when workers were engaged in drilling activities at the quarry near Gopalpur village. The cause of the collapse remains unclear, prompting an investigation. Rescue teams, including the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and local fire services, are diligently working at the scene.

District Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil and Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar are on-site to oversee the rescue operations. Patil confirmed that legal action would be pursued against the mine lease holder due to the continued operations beyond the expiration of the blasting permissions and expressed intentions to reinforce measures against illegal mining.

TRENDING

1
Uproar Over Unopposed Wins: Democracy at Risk in Maharashtra Civic Polls

Uproar Over Unopposed Wins: Democracy at Risk in Maharashtra Civic Polls

 India
2
Emotions Run High: England's Solid Comeback Highlights Final Ashes Test Amid Tribute for Bondi Victims

Emotions Run High: England's Solid Comeback Highlights Final Ashes Test Amid...

 Australia
3
BNP Praises Modi's Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Demise

BNP Praises Modi's Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Demise

 Bangladesh
4
U.S. Moves in Venezuela: A Geopolitical Gain for China?

U.S. Moves in Venezuela: A Geopolitical Gain for China?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026