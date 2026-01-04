Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Rock Collapse at Odisha's Stone Quarry

Two individuals died when rocks collapsed at an unauthorised stone quarry in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, as per local officials' reports.

The tragic incident occurred Saturday evening when workers were engaged in drilling activities at the quarry near Gopalpur village. The cause of the collapse remains unclear, prompting an investigation. Rescue teams, including the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and local fire services, are diligently working at the scene.

District Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil and Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar are on-site to oversee the rescue operations. Patil confirmed that legal action would be pursued against the mine lease holder due to the continued operations beyond the expiration of the blasting permissions and expressed intentions to reinforce measures against illegal mining.