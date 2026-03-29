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CM Revanth Reddy Offers CBI Probe to Address Illegal Mining Allegations

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has assured that the state is open to a CBI investigation into illegal mining if the opposition questions current inquiries. While defending his cabinet against resignation demands, Reddy rejected forming a House Committee, urging collaboration towards evidence-based investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 23:24 IST
CM Revanth Reddy Offers CBI Probe to Address Illegal Mining Allegations
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a decisive announcement, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy declared that the state government is prepared to escalate illegal mining inquiries to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should the opposition cast doubts on the current CBCID investigation. Reddy emphasized transparency, stating unequivocally that action will be taken against any involved parties, irrespective of their political stature.

Addressing calls for the resignation of Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the Chief Minister dismissed the notion, maintaining that the government has adopted revamped policies aimed at bolstering state revenues for equitable distribution to impoverished communities. He further criticized the opposition's demand for a House Committee, recalling how the previous BRS administration purportedly utilized such committees for political blackmail and asset seizure.

Reddy reaffirmed his administration's commitment to a fair probe, urging political counterparts, including Harish Rao and KTR, to submit any evidence to the CBCID to aid the investigation. He encouraged cross-party participation in uncovering information regarding the exploitation of Telangana's mineral resources. Reiterating the state's resolve, he clarified that responsibility lies with the government to conduct exhaustive inquiries and penalize offenders.

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