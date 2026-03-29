Left Menu

Telangana Assembly Tumult: Demand for House Committee on Illegal Mining

The Telangana Assembly faced protests by BRS members over alleged illegal mining by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. Opposition members were suspended, and CM Revanth Reddy proposed suspending disruptive BRS members. A House Committee inquiry on land transfers and illegal mining since 2014 has been proposed amid ongoing Assembly discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:34 IST
Telangana Assembly Tumult: Demand for House Committee on Illegal Mining
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Assembly witnessed a stormy session on Sunday as BRS members continued to protest, demanding the establishment of a House Committee to investigate allegations of illegal mining tied to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

Persisting despite Speaker's pleas, the Assembly session became chaotic, leading to the suspension of Opposition members for two days. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy suggested suspending agitating BRS members to restore order and enable the House to conduct its business.

As the uproar continued, the CM announced readiness to form a committee to probe into alleged illegal land deals. The tensions underscored ongoing political friction and allegations of BRS BJP collusion in past elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Crackdown: Major Stolen Mobile Phone Racket Busted

Delhi Police Crackdown: Major Stolen Mobile Phone Racket Busted

 India
2
Narrow Escape: Fire Chaos in Delhi's Gokal Puri

Narrow Escape: Fire Chaos in Delhi's Gokal Puri

 India
3
Iran's Defiant Stance: Showdown with American Forces Looms

Iran's Defiant Stance: Showdown with American Forces Looms

 United Arab Emirates
4
Bihar's Record-Breaking Class 10 Results Announced

Bihar's Record-Breaking Class 10 Results Announced

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026