Telangana Assembly Tumult: Demand for House Committee on Illegal Mining
The Telangana Assembly faced protests by BRS members over alleged illegal mining by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. Opposition members were suspended, and CM Revanth Reddy proposed suspending disruptive BRS members. A House Committee inquiry on land transfers and illegal mining since 2014 has been proposed amid ongoing Assembly discord.
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The Telangana Assembly witnessed a stormy session on Sunday as BRS members continued to protest, demanding the establishment of a House Committee to investigate allegations of illegal mining tied to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.
Persisting despite Speaker's pleas, the Assembly session became chaotic, leading to the suspension of Opposition members for two days. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy suggested suspending agitating BRS members to restore order and enable the House to conduct its business.
As the uproar continued, the CM announced readiness to form a committee to probe into alleged illegal land deals. The tensions underscored ongoing political friction and allegations of BRS BJP collusion in past elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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