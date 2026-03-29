Telangana Assembly Tumult: Demand for House Committee on Illegal Mining

The Telangana Assembly witnessed a stormy session on Sunday as BRS members continued to protest, demanding the establishment of a House Committee to investigate allegations of illegal mining tied to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

Persisting despite Speaker's pleas, the Assembly session became chaotic, leading to the suspension of Opposition members for two days. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy suggested suspending agitating BRS members to restore order and enable the House to conduct its business.

As the uproar continued, the CM announced readiness to form a committee to probe into alleged illegal land deals. The tensions underscored ongoing political friction and allegations of BRS BJP collusion in past elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)