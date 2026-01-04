Left Menu

Phone Tapping Scandal: BRS MLC Questioned by SIT

BRS MLC Naveen Rao appeared before the SIT in Hyderabad for questioning regarding an alleged phone-tapping case from the previous BRS regime. The investigation implicates former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao and other officials in the misuse of surveillance for political purposes.

Updated: 04-01-2026 18:54 IST
  • India

BRS Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Naveen Rao faced questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Hyderabad on Sunday concerning the contentious phone-tapping case. The Hyderabad police, who are digging into allegations that surfaced during the previous BRS regime, had previously summoned Rao.

Sources indicate that former Telangana intelligence chief, T Prabhakar Rao, identified as the main suspect, has already undergone questioning. The probe extends to numerous officers, including a suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from the Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), recently arrested by Hyderabad authorities.

The investigation has unraveled a purported conspiracy where intelligence resources were allegedly repurposed for political gains. Those involved reportedly developed unauthorized profiles of individuals across various sectors, leveraging these profiles for partisan advantages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

