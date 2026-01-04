Left Menu

Demolition of Illegal Mosque Clears Path for Housing Scheme in Sambhal

In Sambhal district, a mosque and madrassa illegally constructed on government land were voluntarily demolished by the Muslim community. The cleared land was then leased to 20 economically weaker individuals for housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, following prompt community action before official enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A mosque and madrassa in Sambhal district faced action for illegal encroachment on government land. Members of the Muslim community and the mosque committee demolished the structures themselves before the expiry of a notice period, according to officials on Sunday.

The illegal constructions, erected approximately 20-25 years ago on 1,339 square meters in Salempur Salar alias Hajipur village, received a four-month notice set to expire on January 4. Before the administration could intervene, the community began removing the structures on Saturday, as stated by District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya.

The demolished land has been allocated on lease to 20 individuals from economically weaker sections. These citizens will benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, facilitating the construction of homes. Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar reported deployed security forces from six stations to maintain order during debris removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

