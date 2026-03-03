Land Encroachment Crisis Unfolds in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir are facing a major land encroachment issue, with official data revealing over 17 lakh kanals of state land under unauthorized occupation. Efforts to clear these encroachments and regularize land use have been ongoing since 2019.

The government has made significant moves, transferring more than 75,000 kanals of land to various state and central departments. This includes a substantial amount to the Union Territory government and central agencies, reflecting strategic land management efforts.

In both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, key districts like Baramulla and Rajouri showcase the highest levels of encroachment. Comprehensive strategies are being implemented for retrieval and regulation, aiming for sustainable land governance across the region.

