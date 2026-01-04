Controversy Erupts Over Jharkhand's New PESA Rules

In a fiery political dispute, the BJP has charged the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government with compromising the core spirit of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA). Opposition leaders claim the revised definition of 'gram sabhas' in new rules benefits illicit entities, such as mining mafia, and severely impacts tribal autonomy.

Babulal Marandi, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister, labeled the changes a 'cold-blooded murder' of the Act meant to empower tribal societies. He argued the new rules omit crucial elements like customary laws, undermining the legislation's original intent. Meanwhile, the BJP asserts that 10 states have successfully aligned PESA rules with the law's spirit without compromises.

Rejecting these accusations, JMM's Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji defended the alterations, arguing the rules empower tribal communities and reflect progress made under current leadership. She criticized BJP for inaction during their tenure and urged constructive feedback rather than opposition. The new rules, notified on January 2, have sparked intense debate over their impact on tribal rights.