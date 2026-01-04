Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Jharkhand's New PESA Rules

The BJP has accused the JMM-led Jharkhand government of diluting the PESA Act's core spirit by modifying the definition of 'gram sabhas' in the notified rules. The opposition claims this benefits mining mafia, a charge denied by JMM, which argues the rules empower tribal societies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:20 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Jharkhand's New PESA Rules
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political dispute, the BJP has charged the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government with compromising the core spirit of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA). Opposition leaders claim the revised definition of 'gram sabhas' in new rules benefits illicit entities, such as mining mafia, and severely impacts tribal autonomy.

Babulal Marandi, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister, labeled the changes a 'cold-blooded murder' of the Act meant to empower tribal societies. He argued the new rules omit crucial elements like customary laws, undermining the legislation's original intent. Meanwhile, the BJP asserts that 10 states have successfully aligned PESA rules with the law's spirit without compromises.

Rejecting these accusations, JMM's Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji defended the alterations, arguing the rules empower tribal communities and reflect progress made under current leadership. She criticized BJP for inaction during their tenure and urged constructive feedback rather than opposition. The new rules, notified on January 2, have sparked intense debate over their impact on tribal rights.

TRENDING

1
Bank of Baroda Sees Impressive Credit Growth in Q3 FY26

Bank of Baroda Sees Impressive Credit Growth in Q3 FY26

 India
2
Tragedy in Niger's Kasuwan-Daji: Gunmen Wreak Havoc in Villager Attack

Tragedy in Niger's Kasuwan-Daji: Gunmen Wreak Havoc in Villager Attack

 Nigeria
3
Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

 India
4
Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Challenges and Prospects

Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Challenges and Prospects

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026