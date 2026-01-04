Odisha Police Files Comprehensive Chargesheet in BJP Leader's Murder
Odisha Police submitted a 1,660-page preliminary chargesheet in the murder case of BJP leader Pitabas Panda. The chargesheet lists 16 accused, including key political figures, and details evidence collected. Police continue to investigate, suspecting further accomplices. Motives include political and financial enmity.
Odisha Police has filed a 1,660-page preliminary chargesheet regarding the murder of BJP leader and senior advocate Pitabas Panda, marking a significant step in the high-profile case.
The chargesheet, submitted to the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate court, names 16 accused individuals, including prominent political figures such as former Berhampur MLA and BJD Ganjam district president Bikram Kumar Panda, alongside former Berhampur mayor Siva Shankar Das.
Police officials confirmed that evidence, including statements from 122 witnesses and CCTV footage, substantiated the chargesheet. The document was filed within the required 90 days, though investigations continue to identify additional suspects possibly involved. The motive is believed to be political, financial, and business-related enmity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
