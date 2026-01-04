Tragic Day in Odisha: Multiple Accidents Claim Seven Lives

In a series of tragic events on Sunday, seven individuals were killed and over 15 sustained injuries in three separate accidents across Odisha, according to officials.

The first incident occurred within the confines of Dhanupali police station in Sambalpur district, where a car collision with a stationary truck claimed three lives. Police and local residents promptly intervened, rescuing the injured trapped inside the vehicle. Despite efforts, two individuals succumbed to their injuries at Burla medical facility.

A second accident in Sonepur's Binika area resulted in the deaths of two family members when their bike collided with a van. Meanwhile, two friends lost their lives in a motorcycle accident within the Banarpal police jurisdiction in Angul district. A separate incident in Ganjam district involved a minibus and van collision, leading to over 15 injuries. Additionally, a person died and another was injured after their bike fell 25 feet from a bridge in Gajapati district.