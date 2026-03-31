Ganguly Welcomes Test Cricket's New Venues While Cherishing Eden Gardens Memories

In a significant shift for Indian cricket, former captain and Cricket Association of Bengal President, Sourav Ganguly, acknowledged the expansion of Test matches to newer venues, including Guwahati and Ranchi. While addressing the decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to play the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in cities like Nagpur, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, the cricket legend expressed happiness at the spread of the traditional format to more locations.

Ganguly, however, could not hide his affection for Kolkata's Eden Gardens, remarking upon its storied history and vibrant atmosphere. 'It's always great to have big Test matches back at Eden Gardens,' he mentioned, during the recent book launch of 'Miracle At Eden.' His sentiments were echoed by former spinner Venkatapathy Raju, who advocated for a return to the original elite venues of Kolkata, Kanpur, Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai.

As Indian cricket moves into a packed home season in 2026-27, a balance between tradition and progress seems key. New venues get spotlight moments, while historic grounds maintain their allure. This evolving landscape further highlights a long-standing debate: striking the ideal blend between innovation and heritage in the realm of cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)