Supreme Court Denies Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case: A Landmark Decision

The Supreme Court has denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, a move hailed by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as a pivotal step towards justice. The decision also granted relief to five other accused, acknowledging a 'hierarchy of participation.'

Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria declared a prima facie case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Khalid and Imam. Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra applauded the verdict, reiterating the belief in a 'well-planned conspiracy' and emphasizing the court's clear message against tolerating such acts.

Ministers, including Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, voiced strong approval, underscoring the implications of the decision as a deterrent to future violence. The February 2020 riots resulted in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries, marking a significant chapter in Delhi's history.

