Left Menu

Green Tribunal Challenges Union Construction Amidst Pollution Guidelines

The National Green Tribunal is addressing allegations against the Centre for Development of Telematics, which allegedly continued construction activities despite pollution control restrictions. The tribunal has requested responses from relevant agencies and emphasized the need for compliance with environmental norms, scheduling further proceedings for February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:50 IST
Green Tribunal Challenges Union Construction Amidst Pollution Guidelines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and neighboring areas, following a plea accusing a government entity of continuing construction despite air pollution restrictions.

The case involves the union government-owned Centre for Development of Telematics. Allegations surfaced that from November 22, 2025, construction activities, particularly the building of 80 washrooms on its office campus, continued in defiance of stages 3 and 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Despite complaints to authorities, no action was reportedly taken. A notice has been issued to CAQM, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and Centre for Development of Telematics. The tribunal instructed CAQM to investigate the complaint, verify the violations, and implement corrective actions, with proceedings scheduled to continue on February 17.

TRENDING

1
Government Lifts Import Ban on Low Ash Metallurgical Coke

Government Lifts Import Ban on Low Ash Metallurgical Coke

 India
2
Mamata Banerjee Raises Legal Battle Over Controversial Electoral Roll Changes

Mamata Banerjee Raises Legal Battle Over Controversial Electoral Roll Change...

 India
3
EU Extends Deadlines for SATA and TAP Divestments

EU Extends Deadlines for SATA and TAP Divestments

 Global
4
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Ca...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026