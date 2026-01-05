Green Tribunal Challenges Union Construction Amidst Pollution Guidelines
The National Green Tribunal is addressing allegations against the Centre for Development of Telematics, which allegedly continued construction activities despite pollution control restrictions. The tribunal has requested responses from relevant agencies and emphasized the need for compliance with environmental norms, scheduling further proceedings for February.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and neighboring areas, following a plea accusing a government entity of continuing construction despite air pollution restrictions.
The case involves the union government-owned Centre for Development of Telematics. Allegations surfaced that from November 22, 2025, construction activities, particularly the building of 80 washrooms on its office campus, continued in defiance of stages 3 and 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Despite complaints to authorities, no action was reportedly taken. A notice has been issued to CAQM, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and Centre for Development of Telematics. The tribunal instructed CAQM to investigate the complaint, verify the violations, and implement corrective actions, with proceedings scheduled to continue on February 17.
